Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) Receives $24.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,226,000. VV Manager LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,349,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 69,813 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 407,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 132,889 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $11.45 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

