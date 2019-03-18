Syneos Health (SYNH) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.03-3.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.62-4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.03-3.23 EPS.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,267. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Syneos Health to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on Syneos Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.44.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 8,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $431,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

