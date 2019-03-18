TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Holdings Trimmed by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $17,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 17,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMTD shares. UBS Group raised TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TD Ameritrade in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $54.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $62.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 31.17%. TD Ameritrade’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 25,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

