Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.75

News headlines about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson earned a media sentiment score of -1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the communications equipment provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $63.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

