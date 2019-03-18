Tenaris SA (TS) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its stake in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 507,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 50,151 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Tenaris by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 351,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 92,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 546.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tenaris from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

TS opened at $27.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.02. Tenaris SA has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.64.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris SA will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

