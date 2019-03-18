TeslaCoilCoin (TESLA) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

TeslaCoilCoin (CURRENCY:TESLA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One TeslaCoilCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. TeslaCoilCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $370.00 worth of TeslaCoilCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TeslaCoilCoin has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TeslaCoilCoin Token Profile

TeslaCoilCoin was first traded on December 8th, 2015. TeslaCoilCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. TeslaCoilCoin’s official website is teslacoilcoin.org.

Buying and Selling TeslaCoilCoin

TeslaCoilCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TeslaCoilCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TeslaCoilCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TeslaCoilCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

