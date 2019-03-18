Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 2,315 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,745,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,671 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,089,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,499,000 after purchasing an additional 169,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,362,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,415,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,907,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CORT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.07. 13,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,598. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.28. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.43 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 2,315 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/texas-permanent-school-fund-buys-2315-shares-of-corcept-therapeutics-incorporated-cort.html.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.