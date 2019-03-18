Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,999,000 after buying an additional 3,884,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,969,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,111,000 after buying an additional 629,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,969,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,111,000 after buying an additional 629,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,681,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after buying an additional 126,140 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,048,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,017,000 after buying an additional 367,400 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VNDA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 38,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $740,802.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,624,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gian Piero Reverberi sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $30,046.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,369.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,624. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.65. 2,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,911. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.84 million, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $53.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

