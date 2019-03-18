Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein acquired 1,500 shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.11 per share, with a total value of $45,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,231.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

CHSP stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,356. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

