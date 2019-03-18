Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,237.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,006,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 976,369 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

LEG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,835. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 10,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $444,567.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,070.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 16,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $733,600.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,643.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,635 shares of company stock worth $2,012,477 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

