TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Trading 7.4% Higher

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) traded up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.41. 2,019,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,127,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

The company has a market cap of $612.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.29.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 37,275 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $153,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 62.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 692,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 31.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

