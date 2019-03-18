The Carlyle Group LP (CG) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of The Carlyle Group worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,366,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,131,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,368,000 after purchasing an additional 619,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,207,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,012,000 after purchasing an additional 455,100 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,647,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,338,000 after purchasing an additional 373,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,795,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $578,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,907,411.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.65. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.40%.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

