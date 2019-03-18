The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 174.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,011 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. CX Institutional acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $928,000. Moller Financial Services acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 21.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 51,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 34.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 617,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after buying an additional 157,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $45.30 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $50.84. The company has a market cap of $193.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.
In related news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. HSBC lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.
The Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
