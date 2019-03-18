The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 174.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,011 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. CX Institutional acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $928,000. Moller Financial Services acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 21.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 51,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 34.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 617,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after buying an additional 157,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $45.30 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $50.84. The company has a market cap of $193.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In related news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. HSBC lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/the-coca-cola-co-ko-shares-bought-by-mackenzie-financial-corp.html.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.