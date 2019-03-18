The Coca-Cola (KO) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Coca-Cola earned a daily sentiment score of 2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

In related news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

