Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Holdings Lifted by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,176 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tilly’s by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after buying an additional 609,429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tilly’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,411,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after buying an additional 110,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Tilly’s by 84.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,095,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 502,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tilly’s by 84.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 502,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 41.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 301,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

TLYS stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. Tilly’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $346.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.01 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

