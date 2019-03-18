Timkensteel Corp (TMST) Holdings Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 406,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Timkensteel were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timkensteel stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. Timkensteel Corp has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.09 and a beta of 2.33.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Timkensteel had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Timkensteel’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Cowen cut shares of Timkensteel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Timkensteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

