Timkensteel Corp (TMST) Stake Increased by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timkensteel were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in Timkensteel by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,160,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Timkensteel by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 670,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Timkensteel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,779,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,934,000 after purchasing an additional 185,425 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Timkensteel by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 413,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 180,820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Timkensteel by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,749,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 78,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Timkensteel Corp has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $496.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.09 and a beta of 2.33.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Timkensteel had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Timkensteel’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Timkensteel Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timkensteel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cowen downgraded Timkensteel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Timkensteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

