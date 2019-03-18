Tlwm Lowers Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Tlwm trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.4% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Walmart were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,403 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 265,601 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,943,000 after acquiring an additional 44,868 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Walmart by 605.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 425,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after acquiring an additional 365,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.07. 64,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,913,788. The stock has a market cap of $291.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $106.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.36%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 734,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $67,968,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,183,580 shares in the company, valued at $664,337,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jacqueline P. Canney sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $97,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,849.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,093,648 shares of company stock valued at $986,261,308. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

