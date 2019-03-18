Toroso Investments LLC Buys Shares of 255,714 Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 255,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000. Overstock.com accounts for about 2.7% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Overstock.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Overstock.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Overstock.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. DA Davidson downgraded Overstock.com to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of OSTK stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 49,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,653. Overstock.com Inc has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $657.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/toroso-investments-llc-buys-shares-of-255714-overstock-com-inc-ostk.html.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; artisan-crafted products; and other products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.