Toroso Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 295,904 Xunlei Ltd (XNET)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 295,904 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.44% of Xunlei as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter worth $617,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,839. Xunlei Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $41.98 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XNET. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xunlei from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Xunlei Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

