TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,555 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,364,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,718,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 398,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 209,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 585,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 178,650 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.72. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 45.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

TSLX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

