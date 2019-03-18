Traders Buy Shares of Mastercard (MA) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $197.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $131.33 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $65.92 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Mastercard had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Mastercard traded down ($0.78) for the day and closed at $230.39

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

The firm has a market cap of $237.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $4,044,273.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

