TransAlta (TAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.62

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 20761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TAC shares. National Bank Financial downgraded TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,722,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,186,000 after buying an additional 1,462,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in TransAlta by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,642,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in TransAlta by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,152,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 477,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransAlta by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 477,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $1,849,000. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

