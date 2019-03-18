Transcodium Tops 1-Day Volume of $206,794.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and TOPBTC. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $127,465.00 and approximately $206,794.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00390623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.01657615 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00230113 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001799 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004952 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com.

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

