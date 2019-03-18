Translate Bio (TBIO) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) traded up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.81. 65,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 193,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a current ratio of 16.72.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Translate Bio by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Translate Bio by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,771,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,785,000 after buying an additional 433,952 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Translate Bio by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.
Translate Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBIO)
Translate Bio, Inc, a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.
Read More: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.