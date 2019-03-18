Tredje AP fonden Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $7,141,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 372,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Sandell Asset Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $226.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

NYSE MA traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.73. The stock had a trading volume of 547,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,973. The company has a market cap of $237.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $167.94 and a twelve month high of $232.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tredje AP fonden Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/tredje-ap-fonden-decreases-holdings-in-mastercard-inc-ma.html.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.