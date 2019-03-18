Tribune (TRCO) Position Boosted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Tribune were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TT International bought a new position in shares of Tribune in the fourth quarter worth about $2,012,000. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tribune by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune in the fourth quarter worth about $1,634,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tribune by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 27,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tribune by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRCO opened at $46.12 on Monday. Tribune has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $578.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.59 million. Tribune had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tribune will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Tribune’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tribune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tribune in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Tribune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. FinnCap began coverage on Tribune in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Tribune in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

About Tribune

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

