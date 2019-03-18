TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.58

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.58 and last traded at $40.21, with a volume of 794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.92 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 24.62%. As a group, analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, Director W Virginia Walker sold 3,632 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $136,635.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,134.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/trico-bancshares-tcbk-sets-new-12-month-high-at-40-58.html.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.