Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 49075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Trillium Therapeutics (TR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.80” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/trillium-therapeutics-tr-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-80.html.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:TR)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company leads program, TTI-621, which is a SIRPaFc fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1).

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.