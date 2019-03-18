Trinity Exploration & Production (TRIN) Trading 9.1% Higher

Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (LON:TRIN) traded up 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.47 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.45 ($0.19). 826,065 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 486,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71.

About Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN)

Trinity Exploration & Production Plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. It operates nine licenses in Trinidad and Tobago with assets onshore and offshore on the west and east coast. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago.

