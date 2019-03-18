TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0230 on Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, CoinEgg, OpenLedger DEX and LATOKEN. TRON has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and $162.99 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRON has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00388831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.01669357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00229123 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004879 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025390 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX, Indodax, Coinrail, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Tidex, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Coindeal, Coinnest, CoinFalcon, Allcoin, YoBit, OpenLedger DEX, Bibox, RightBTC, OKEx, WazirX, Kryptono, Exmo, DragonEX, Fatbtc, Braziliex, Exrates, Neraex, Zebpay, OEX, ChaoEX, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Sistemkoin, Kucoin, Huobi, IDAX, Liquid, LBank, HitBTC, Ovis, Bitbns, Liqui, OTCBTC, Binance, Trade Satoshi, CoinEx, Cryptomate, Rfinex, Gate.io, Bithumb, CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, CoinExchange, Tokenomy, IDCM, DigiFinex, Mercatox, BitForex, BitFlip, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Stocks.Exchange and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

