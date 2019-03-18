Trustmark (TRMK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Raymond James downgraded Trustmark from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $32.00 target price on Trustmark and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.20.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.08. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $36.32.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

In other news, insider Harry M. Walker sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $66,871.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

