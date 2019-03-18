Trustmark (TRMK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

TRMK has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Stephens set a $32.00 target price on shares of Trustmark and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Trustmark from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

In other Trustmark news, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 2,500 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry M. Walker sold 1,880 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $66,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,288,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Trustmark by 2,743.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 753,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 727,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,075,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,584,000 after acquiring an additional 618,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,420,000 after acquiring an additional 241,051 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 1,252.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 143,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

