TUI AG (TUI) Receives GBX 1,455 Average PT from Analysts

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,455 ($19.01).

TUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TUI to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays cut shares of TUI to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.67) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,090 ($14.24)) on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

In other news, insider Friedrich Joussen purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 934 ($12.20) per share, for a total transaction of £934,000 ($1,220,436.43).

LON:TUI opened at GBX 809.40 ($10.58) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.79. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.58. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 746.20 ($9.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,816 ($23.73).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

