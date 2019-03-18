TWIST Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (TWIST)

TWIST (CURRENCY:TWIST) traded up 42.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One TWIST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TWIST has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. TWIST has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $114.00 worth of TWIST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.02301073 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010485 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000508 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004999 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00002149 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00001252 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TWIST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2015. TWIST’s total supply is 219,246,204 coins. TWIST’s official website is twist.network. TWIST’s official Twitter account is @twist_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TWIST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TWIST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TWIST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TWIST using one of the exchanges listed above.

