Twitter Inc (TWTR) Receives $34.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the forty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, VP Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $40,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $187,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,172,661 shares of company stock worth $66,528,289 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 5,495.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Twitter by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Twitter has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The social networking company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Twitter had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $908.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.