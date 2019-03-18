Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Holdings in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.10% of Fortinet worth $132,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. BidaskClub cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. First Analysis raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fortinet from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $6,531,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,613,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,744,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $978,274.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,877 shares of company stock worth $16,246,451 over the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.94. 436,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.33 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

