Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $204.29 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806,500 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 0.6% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.40% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $204,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. AT Bancorp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,010,000 after buying an additional 187,281 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 746,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 22,634 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,500,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,162,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,104,803.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,780 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $372,578.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,284 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.59. 625,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,211,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Macquarie set a $57.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

