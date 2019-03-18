Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 337,499 Shares of Allstate Corp (ALL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 337,499 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $173,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1,316.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,324,000 after purchasing an additional 561,747 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $102.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.73.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

