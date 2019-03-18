Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 605,100 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 665,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 605,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $118,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.62. 14,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $147.63 and a 52 week high of $245.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,224.20, a PEG ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $715.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 29,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $7,030,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,261.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.46, for a total transaction of $5,246,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,256 shares of company stock valued at $51,365,211. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $217.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.15.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 605,100 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/two-sigma-advisers-lp-sells-605100-shares-of-servicenow-inc-now.html.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.