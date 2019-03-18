Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 386,221 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 190.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,221 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $55,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AT Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $36,032,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Texas Instruments to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,738. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $118.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Hagop H. Kozanian sold 9,061 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $929,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,165 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $554,204.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,050.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,536,471 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

