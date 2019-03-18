Two Sigma Investments LP Has $67.19 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 19,957.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,224,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,235,232 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $67,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 223,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $7,543,508.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,625.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,776,188 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,030. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/two-sigma-investments-lp-has-67-19-million-position-in-corning-incorporated-glw.html.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.