Two Sigma Investments LP Has $85.55 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,018,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,275 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.91% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $85,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,669,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,787,000 after acquiring an additional 46,581 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 315,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 235,962 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $11,869,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 340,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,084 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Wolfe Research set a $64.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,562. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $162,157.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,393,143. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $310,407.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,487.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,584 shares of company stock valued at $5,763,329 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

