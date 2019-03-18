Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSCH traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.66. 723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,353. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $100.41 and a 12-month high of $145.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

