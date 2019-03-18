Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 100.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 64,233 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 70,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000.

SSO stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,885. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $81.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.98.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

