Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period.
Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.22. 537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,650. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $31.80.
