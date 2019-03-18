Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.22. 537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,650. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/two-sigma-securities-llc-takes-position-in-first-trust-dorsey-wright-focus-5-etf-fv.html.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.