Ubex (UBEX) Market Cap Achieves $1.34 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $127,465.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, BitForex, Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $704.67 or 0.17540429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00049783 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,087,778,515 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, Hotbit, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Fatbtc, IDEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

