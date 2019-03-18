UBS Group AG (UBS) Holdings Reduced by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,680,971 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,125,607 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $33,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $1,666,752,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $331,056,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,225,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,235,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711,053 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,150,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,596,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,387 shares in the last quarter. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 94,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $1,122,842.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.49. 37,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

