UBS Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (MRK) a €108.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note released on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRK. Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.00 ($116.28).

Merck KGaA stock opened at €98.36 ($114.37) on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1-year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, and colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

