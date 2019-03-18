Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Market Cap Hits $41,016.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $41,016.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

